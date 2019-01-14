Show open to owners of listed buildings

OWNERS of listed properties in the area will be invited to the Henley House and Garden Show.

The third annual show will take place on the weekend of March 2 and 3 and will feature demonstrations of traditional trades and advice by Steve Trodd, of Love Old Buildings.

Organiser Niki Schäfer, an interior designer, said: “I want to attract people who live in listed buildings. There are at least 200 in this area. We have got these historic gems in the middle of town and we should make the most of that.”

The show will have a butterflies and bees theme with a focus on conservation, upcycling and recycling.

There will be more than 65 exhibitors of high-end interior and garden goods and services, experts offering advice, trade stands, talks and interior designers.

With the help of Henley Schools Together, there will be poetry and art competitions judged by teachers at the participating primary schools. Younger children will be given an outline of a butterfly and a bee to colour in, designed by Jo Harris, of Henley School of Art.

Mrs Schäfer wants the exhibitors to incorporate the theme into their stalls and for the town’s shops to do the same in their windows.

Retailers will be asked to provide a small gift for a tombola running throughout the weekend.

Mrs Schäfer said: “When you win a prize you have to collect it from the shop or the exhibitor stand, so they’re literally getting people through the door.”

The business which provides the top prize will have a special window display created by Mrs Schäfer using its products.

Henley in Bloom will be running a seed swap in the town hall and Richard Francis, of Senscape, will be displaying living walls.

Creative Duck will host 12 demonstrations in a marquee in Falaise Square.

There will also be a panel of expert speakers in the council chamber each day.

An architect, a sustainability expert, an interior designer and a garden designer who will be interviewed by Lizzie Hughes, founder of networking group MAMA.DO.

There will also be an interiors masterclass with antiques expert and TV presenter Jonty Hearnden, furniture restorer Jay Blades and interior designer Lynne Lambourne, from Peppard.

Both sessions will be in aid of the Chiltern Centre for disabled children.

Mrs Schäfer said: “I love the collaboration and how people can get involved.”

The show, which is sponsored by Niki Schäfer Interior Design, Phyllis Court Club, Mercers Solicitors and Towergate Insurance, will run from 10am to 6pm on the Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.

For more information, visit www.thehenleyhouse

gardenshow.com