Girl found

Monday, 14 January 2019
A SEARCH for a girl who was said to be missing in Mill Meadows in Henley was called off when it was found she was playing “hide and seek”.
The three-year-old was at the toddler playground at about 4pm on Saturday when she “disappeared” and an appeal was put out on social media.
She was found about 30 minutes later.
14 January 2019
