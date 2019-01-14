Woman injured after accidentally falling into path of car

A WOMAN was injured in a collision with a car in Henley town centre.

The incident happened in Bell Street, close to the junction of Hart Street and Market Place, at about 10.20am on Friday.

The woman, who is in her fifties and from Shiplake, is believed to have tripped and fallen over while trying to cross the road before coming into contact with an Audi Q7.

Clare Bradley, 44, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, was on the opposite side of the road, waiting to cross, when the incident happened.

She said: “I heard her get hit and then I looked up and saw her in the air like a bundle of rags.

“I got to her first and saw that she was awake. There was a guy in a green jacket and I said, ‘you’ve got to call 999’ and he did that. I stayed with her and put my coat under her head.

“I spoke to her and asked how many children she had and reassured her that she wasn’t bleeding. All I could think was I had to keep her warm, on the floor and talking to me.”

Mrs Bradley added: “The lady in the Audi had her son with her and she was in terrible shock. She got out of the car and a man said, ‘let’s get you into the warm’ and took her to Starbucks. I felt really sorry for her too.”

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with a suspected broken leg.

Police closed Bell Street as far as the exit from the Waitrose car park and traffic from Hart Street was redirected via Market Place.