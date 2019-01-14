Bicycle shop to open with same name

A BICYCLE shop is to open in Henley.

Henley Cycles will be based at the former Barbara Easton boutique in Duke Street, which closed in April when she retired.

It is set to open early in March and will be run by former town sergeant Jason Acock.

The shop will sell a range of road bikes as well as children’s bicycles and accessories and will have an on-site workshop offering servicing.

The business has nothing to do with the former shop of the same name that was based in Reading Road before closing a year ago and is now part of the neighbouring florist’s shop Bluebells of Henley.

Mr Acock 49, who quit his council job early last year after only a few weeks, used to work at A W Cycles in Henley Road, Caversham, for three years and believes Henley needs a bicycle shop.

He said: “I live in Henley and I want the town to thrive and I think by having a bike shop back it will help promote the area and people will come here to visit.

“This area is called the cycling Mecca with all the lovely routes around.”

Mr Acock lives in Henley with his wife Julie, a commercial property lawyer, and their two children, George, 12, who attends Gillotts School, and Sophie, 11, who attends Trinity School.

The family moved to the town about five years ago from Bristol when Mrs Acock got a job in Oxford.

At one time, Mr Acock was personal trainer to International Trade Secretary Liam Fox.

He has been a keen cyclist for more than 10 years and has competed in several events including the Bath 100 and the Bristol to London Bike Ride, fund-raising for Action Medical Research,

He was head of the road cycling department at A W Cycles and became involved with the annual On Your Bike event in Sonning Common, which the shop sponsors.

Mr Acock, who will have two staff as well as himself, wants to encourage more people to cycle.

He said: “I am an enthusiastic cyclist and I would go out every day if my wife would let me.

“I hope that by opening the shop, I will get to see more people out of their cars and on to bikes.

“I am looking forward to sharing my knowledge and experience with them and it will give me great pleasure.”

The former Henley Cycles was run by James Miller who opened the shop in April 2009 after working at a bike shop in Reading.

He closed the shop in January last year after trade dropped off, blaming reduced footfall and the rise of online shopping.