Learn how to restyle your home at low cost

A SERIES of workshops focusing on upcycling and sustainability is to take place in Henley.

The week of events will be hosted by interior designer Lynne Lambourne, from Peppard, at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place from Wednesday, February 6.

There will be workshops teaching the Annie Sloan chalk paint method to upcycle furniture.

Max McMurdo, from Channel 4s Amazing Spaces and Kirstie Allsopp’s Fill Your House for Free, will also host two workshops about making copper hanging planters and copper antlers.

There will also be an evening where people can learn to make Kokedama, Japanese hanging moss balls.

The week will also include a day of Warriors on Waste, Ms Lambourne’s upcycling movement for children. Youngsters will learn how to turn trash into “treasure” and about plastic pollution.

Ms Lambourne said: “It will be a fun and social week where people have the chance to learn or try something new.

“At a time when we all need to look at being more sustainable, learning some new upcycling skills will allow people to transform what they already have in their home instead of buying new — a great way to update and restyle your home without spending a fortune.

“I am delighted that some of the amazing upcyclers and creative friends have agreed to come. My plan is to help Henley become a hub of creativity and sustainability.”

For more information, visit www.lovenellie.co.uk