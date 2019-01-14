Chairman’s concert

A CHARITY concert hosted by South Oxfordshire District Council chairman Lorraine Hillier will be held at the Cornerstone Arts Centre in Didcot on Saturday, January 26 at 7.30pm.

It will feature performances by Mike Hurst, from Nettebed, an original member of The Springfields, and ukulele band Pure Fluke.

All money raised will go to Councillor Hillier’s chosen charities, the Smallwood Trust, which helps women on low incomes, and Citizens Advice.

Tickets cost £15 (£13.50 concessions). To book, visit www.cornerstone-arts.org/

book/107003