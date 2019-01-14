Monday, 14 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Chairman’s concert

A CHARITY concert hosted by South Oxfordshire District Council chairman Lorraine Hillier will be held at the Cornerstone Arts Centre in Didcot on Saturday, January 26 at 7.30pm.

It will feature performances by Mike Hurst, from Nettebed, an original member of The Springfields, and ukulele band Pure Fluke.

All money raised will go to Councillor Hillier’s chosen charities, the Smallwood Trust, which helps women on low incomes, and Citizens Advice.

Tickets cost £15 (£13.50 concessions). To book, visit www.cornerstone-arts.org/
book/107003

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33