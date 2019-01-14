Locomotive named after steam enthusiast

A TRAIN is being named after Sir William McAlpine in honour of his success in saving Flying Scotsman.

The DB Cargo Class 90 electric unit was being christened today (Friday) during a ceremony at the National Railway Museum in York, attended by Sir William’s widow Lady McAlpine, of Fawley Hill.

Flying Scotsman, which is stationed in the museum’s yard, was due to lead a memorial train journey from London King’s Cross to York called the Scotsman Salute before the Sir William McAlpine, which was built by British Rail in the late Eighties, hauled the return leg. Hundreds of people were expected to attend the ceremony.

Sir William, who died in March following a period of illness, was a steam enthusiast who bought the famous steam locomotive from America in 1973 and pressed it back into service.

It was built in 1923 for the London and North-Eastern Railway and retired in 1963.

Before Sir William’s intervention it was set to see out its days as a museum exhibit. He owned the locomotive for 23 years and used to run day trips.