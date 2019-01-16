Henley MP backs PM in Brexit vote

HENLEY MP John Howell says he will support Prime Minister Theresa May as they look to “the next stage” after her Brexit deal was rejected in parliament.

Mr Howell voted in favour of the deal but it was defeated by 432 votes to 202 yesterday (Tuesday), the largest ever defeat for a sitting government.

After the result was announced, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also tabled a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister, with the vote due to take place tonight.

Mr Howell said: “I voted with the Government because I think it’s in the national interest.

“The result is disappointing but we look to the next stage and see where we go with it.

“That is something that needs to be examined and should be done on a cross-party basis, which is something I’ve called for all along.”

In an open letter to constituents ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Mr Howell said he voted to remain in the European Union in 2016’s referendum and would do so again but said the Government had a responsibility to carry out the will of the people.

He said: “In this deal we have a compromise between the UK and the EU that takes us out of the EU after a transition period of two years.

“The bulk of the criticism of the deal, and what is seen as a continuing relationship with the EU, applies to this two-year period.

“The problem is the Irish backstop. The issue we face comes down to making sure that we are not trapped in the Irish backstop forever and that we have our own ability to come out of it.

“I do not want a no deal exit from the EU. This is not about whether we can survive on World Trade Organization terms of trade. It is about bringing to a successful conclusion to all the issues which will have no solution if we leave without a deal.”

Mr Howell also rejected claims that he should have opposed the plan as the Henley constituency voted to remain in the EU in the referendum.

He said: “Some have tried to argue that I am mandated to vote in a certain way by their claim that the constituency voted a particular way in the referendum.

“The view of how the constituency voted is entirely a matter of statistical analysis since the way the vote was counted did not include the constituency at all. This was a national vote.

“People have said I should think of the country rather than my party or myself. I assure you that this is exactly what I have been doing.”

After the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the UK should stay in the EU.

He tweeted: "If a deal is impossible, and no-one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?"

Mr Howell said: “I understand why he said that but I think he’s completely wrong.

“The British people gave a very clear view in 2016 of what they wanted.”

Mr Howell also said he would be supporting the Prime Minister in the no confidence vote.

He said: “There is no reason, apart from playing politics, why this no confidence vote is being called and it deserves to be treated that way.”