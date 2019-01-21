Slimming class organiser meets TV presenter at awards

CAROLE PRITCHARD, who manages Slimming World groups in Henley, met TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal at the organsation’s annual awards ceremony.

She also met Margaret Miles-Bramwell, who founded Slimming World 50 years ago.

Mrs Pritchard said she was proud of the members of her Henley groups, many of whom hit their target weights in 2018.

“They’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will help them stay slim for life,” she said.

“Watching people change and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting consultants to help people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent Henley at the Slimming World Awards.”