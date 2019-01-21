Monday, 21 January 2019

New road repairs

ROADS in Henley are to be repaired later this year.

Marlow Road will be resurfaced from the roundabout to Henley Rugby Club, including the pedestrian crossing, in April at a cost of £41,000.

In July, Nicholas Road and Mount View will be repaired with micro asphalt.

A dip in Mill Lane which floods will also be fixed.

This work will begin on February 16 and will take two weeks.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said that traffic would still be able to use the road during this period.

