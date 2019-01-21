New hedge needed to oust rats

A RIVERSIDE hedge in Henley is to be ripped out and replaced to solve a rat problem.

Henley Town Council, which owns Singers Park, has been trying for months to solve the infestation of the privet hedge that runs along the rear of the park in Thames Side.

Now it has agreed to use clear-stemmed hedging, which has no foliage low down, wire mesh and hard scalpings as ground cover.

Fragrant plants will be put in the exposed soil. The cost is £1,000.

A report to the council said: “Removing the old hedge and replacing it will enhance the area.

“Clear stems will expose the rats and hopefully stop them using it for cover.

“Wire mesh and hard covering, such as gravel or shingle, will help to prevent the rats nesting in the soil.

“Planting fragrant plants in the exposed soil areas will enhance the seating area and also act as a deterrent to the rats that do not like plants such as lavender.”

The report said the new hedge would take time to establish itself and to grow to the height and shape required.

The town council has already agreed to install two metal bait-safe litter bins at a cost of £785.

Councillor Ian Reissmann said the council should continue with pest control measures and working with food outlets in the area to ensure it was kept clean and tidy.