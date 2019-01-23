College closed due to icy blast

THE Henley College was closed today (Wednesday) for safety reasons due to heavy snowfall on Tuesday afternoon.

A statement on its website said that safety was of the “utmost importance” and it took the decision due to the icy travelling conditions.

Snow began to fall in and around the town at about 4pm, getting increasingly heavy and settling on the roads and pavements during an hour-long blast.

Traffic began to get busy in the town centre as commuters looked to leave work ahead of the rush hour.

Conditions became more difficult and some drivers found it difficult to travel along Reading Road and Greys Road in Henley with tyres slipping in the slush.

There was also an unconfirmed report that Howe Hill in Watlington had to be closed to traffic.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning about icy stretches on roads this morning but this was lifted at about 11am as many of the main roads and pavements were clear.

However, snow and ice could still be seen on cars, in gardens and on rooftops as temperatures reached about 3C.

Picture: High Street, Watlington, on Tuesday, by Brian Hope