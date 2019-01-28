Monday, 28 January 2019

Plea over play area

A CALL has been made to refurbish a children’s play area at Freemans Meadow in Henley.

Peter Lloyd said this would be the final piece of work in a revamp of the park.

He is a member of the Friends of Freemans Meadow, a group of residents who are working with the town council to improve the meadow but keep it a tranquil place for people to enjoy.

Mr Lloyd, of Leicester Close, said 12 fruit trees had been planted and the grass was being mown more frequently.

He told a council meeting: “We’re very appreciative of the support we have had from the council and from the parks department throughout the year.

“The one remaining piece of the jigsaw is the play area. What it needs is rejuvenating and refurbishing.”

