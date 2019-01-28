College in adversity

THE Henley College’s decision to close on Wednesday due to “adverse weather conditions” attracted some criticism on social media.

First to wade in was T’Pau singer Carol Decker, who lives in the town, who tweeted: “Ridiculous over-

reaction to a bit of snow!”

Matt Rapier added: “‘Adverse’? Crikey, that’s some over-the-top reaction there.”

Matt Foster said: “Roughly translates to ‘we can’t be a**ed to grit the paths and car park’.”

But Jayesh Turvey took the college’s side, saying: “What is your problem? The amount of cars that have been swerving off the roads today and you want your kids to still go into college on massive coaches on slush- covered country roads?!”