House show organiser to campaign for living wall

A CAMPAIGN for a new living wall will be launched at the Henley House and Garden Show.

Show director Niki Schäfer would like it to be at the Gardiner Place development to be built in Market Place Mews.

The 23,000 sq ft of shops and 14 flats are scheduled for completion early next year.

Mrs Schäfer, an interior designer, will ask visitors to the show on the weekend of March 2 and 3 to sign up to a crowdfunding campaign.

She is working with Richard Francis, founder of environmental business Sensescape.

Living walls are made up of plants which absorb particulates and have been suggested as a way to combat Henley’s air quality problem.

The level of nitrogen dioxide in some streets in the town is 50 per cent higher than Air Quality England’s target limit of 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

Mrs Schäfer, who also chairs the Henley Business Partnership, said she wanted the wall to be adjacent to the King’s Road car park by the Waitrose store because of the high number of vehicles using the area.

She said: “There has been a lot of talk about pollution not just in Henley but in the Thames Valley — it’s bigger than a Henley problem.

“There’s been a lot of discussion and research and now we need some action. We need to do more.

“If we could collectively raise funds I think we could all feel we were contributing a bit to the town and to the health of our children.

“The cheap ones are no good. We need to invest in one that will do the work and can live through some of the extreme conditions we have. We can’t bypass traffic because we need the retailers to be able to have goods to sell to us — we want a vibrant economic town centre.

“I’d really like Waitrose to be behind it and offer money if they felt it was appropriate.”

The show, which is being held for the third time, will have a butterflies and bees theme with a focus on conservation, upcycling and recycling.

Mr Francis, from Hurst, who will be displaying some examples of living walls at the show, said: “To have something where it’s up to Mother Nature to clean the air is really valuable and will start to be seen as valuable as items like a shopping precinct or a library. I am really pleased with the theme of the show because pollinators are absolutely vital and quite a lot of what I design is around using wildflowers, which are very good natives in living walls.”

The show will feature more than 65 exhibitors of high-end interior and garden goods and services, experts offering advice, trade stands, talks and interior designers.

Mrs Schäfer wants the exhibitors to incorporate the theme into their stalls and for the town’s shops to do the same in their windows.

Retailers will be asked to provide a small gift for a tombola running throughout the weekend.

The business which provides the top prize will have a special window display created by Mrs Schäfer using its products.

She added: “I’m feeling really excited about the breadth of entertainment, the stands and the businesses that want to participate.

“The conservation element has really grown so it’s not just about selling more stuff. It’s about understanding what you want, buying quality and looking after what you have got.

“Everybody in Henley loves their home and garden and we want to help people who have a very complicated house such as a listed building. But even a simple house can be overwhelming, especially if you’re wanting to extend it. It can be an enormous undertaking.

“There will be people at the show with whom you can have a chat about any worries and discuss the beginning of the project.”

The show, which is sponsored by Niki Schäfer Interior Design, Phyllis Court Club, Mercers Solicitors and Towergate Insurance, will run from 10am to 6pm on the first day and from 10am to 4pm on day two.

For more information, visit www.thehenleyhousegardenshow.

com