Town hall’s new light

NEW lighting inside Henley town hall will cost £20,000 plus VAT.

Councillors have agreed to replace the existing lighting, which is about 50 years old and no longer meets any EU regulations.

It is so outdated that people hiring the Queen Elizabeth II hall upstairs often bring their own lighting stands and equipment.

Fourteen colour changing LED units will be installed in the hall. The sound system has already been upgraded.

This will enable the council to better launch a marketing campaign to increase usage of the hall.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “We are investing in the town hall because it will become a revenue generator.”

Installation of new speakers in the hall was completed last year.

