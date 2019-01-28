£850,000 makeover for clubhouse in countryside

HENLEY Golf Club’s clubhouse is to be transformed at a cost of £850,000.

The building in Harpsden will be redecorated and the bar enlarged and reconfigured so that it faces the course with bi-fold doors looking towards the first tee.

The kitchen will be enlarged and the first floor flat which is currently not used as it fails to comply with fire regulations will be brought back into use.

The changing rooms will also be refurbished and the club’s “legacy” area of trophies and honours boards will be retained.

The work, which was approved by members at an extraordinary general meeting, is due to begin in November, more than five years after the idea first arose. It is due to be completed by April next year.

Club chairwoman Rachel Hall said the building, which dates back to 1928 and has been added to intermittently over the years, needed modernising.

She said: “The most pressing thing is the heating system and the electrics are past their sell-by date. It seemed the right time to be more ambitious and take the space we have got, which is not inconsiderable, and see how we could use it better. It feels quite broken up and results in not very good utilisation of the space.

“We have explored lots of options and have taken a long time to get to where we are. Members agreed to go for a more major refurbishment, which will open up the clubhouse. The whole lot is going to be clad with a white rendering which will provide insulation as well as enhance the external experience. The kitchen needs some work done to it to bring it up to a specification of what a modern chef would want.”

The club is working with the David Hales Design Studio, of Surrey, on the project, which will be funded by a loan. Mrs Hall added: “It will be welcoming and refreshing and is not going to have a style that will date it to 2020 so it will be timeless. I think it underpins our future.”

While the clubhouse is out of use members will be able to use Harpsden Cricket Club’s pavilion opposite and the club may use the village hall for functions.

Golf operations manager James Brockington said the new facility should encourage members to bring guests and their families to the club.

“It’s about trying to bring the standard of the clubhouse up to what we offer with the course,” he said.

He added that retaining the legacy area was important. “This is a golf club with history,” he said. “That’s particularly important to many members and we must respect it.”

Club professional Mark Howell said: “If you look at other clubs in the area they all offer something as well as a golf course. Our course is unique because it’s quiet and it’s out in the countryside but it needs to have something to offer people once they have done a bit of golf.”

Meanwhile, the club has installed a golf swing simulator in its pro shop. Members and visitors can “play” on more than 100 courses in 14 different countries, including St Andrew’s and Gleneagles in Scotland and Pebble Beach in California.