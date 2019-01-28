Chapel columbarium plan scaled back to save money

PLANS to convert a disused chapel at Fair Mile Cemetery in Henley into an area to display ashes have been scaled back.

The project to create a columbarium with 408 glass-covered niches for storing funeral urns was expected to cost about £160,000.

But town councillors have now agreed not to have as many niches and save up to £40,000. The council agreed last year to spend up to £40,000 on the project and applied for a £120,000 grant from the Oxfordshire LEADER programme, which is part of the Rural Development Programme for England. Now it has been told that the project is ineligible for a grant as it doesn’t meet the requirements.

The former Gothic non-conformist chapel is owned by the council, which wants to bring it back into use along with an Anglican chapel at the cemetery.

Residents will be able to rent a niche for a relative’s ashes, which will remain on display for a period depending on how much they pay.

In a report to the council last week, accountant Liz Jones said the options were to continue with the project as it stood, scale it back or carry out water penetration and damp prevention measures to preserve the fabric of the Grade II listed building and leave the chapel locked or use it to store equipment.

Mrs Jones said the first option would result in lost investment income of around £6,000 per year which would need to be factored into a pricing structure to rent the niches. The last option would require minimal capital investment but generate no income.

In the original plans for 408 niches, 180 would be contained in island cabinets in the centre of the floor with the rest around the walls.

The council had already ruled out converting the chapels into residential rental properties.