Comedian’s show sells out in half an hour after fans queue up at box office

TICKETS for comedian Alan Carr’s show at the Kenton Theatre in Henley sold out in just half an hour, writes David White.

A queue formed outside the venue in New Street on Saturday morning when tickets went on sale, with 70 per cent available at the box office and the rest online.

Theatre manager Paula Price-Davies said all those who queued received tickets as they were allowed just two per person.

She added: “The queue along New Street went as far as Saragossa House by 9am and there was a good atmosphere.

“Maddi Sharkey, along with her two daughters, entertained the waiting queue clad in her showgirl outfit from her comedy show This Show Does Not Contain Nuts, which she performed at the Kenton on Friday and Saturday.

“The idea behind this allocation was that our usual comedy fans and local residents stood a good chance of purchasing tickets rather than non-locals buying online.

“We announced the tickets going on sale to everyone registered on our database via email on Thursday last week.”

Carr’s performance on Sunday, March 3 will be a warm-up show for his latest tour and will feature support from rising stand-up star Angela Barnes.

Last month, tickets for Jack Dee’s performance at the Kenton on April 23 sold out in 40 minutes. Mrs Price-Davies said: “We are really building up the breadth, style and calibre of comedy acts that we offer here at the Kenton.

“Having booked Alan Carr and Jack Dee, we are witnessing a knock-on effect on our cheaper ‘Jongleurs-style’ Friday night Comedy@the Kenton slots with three acts in the line-up each month.

“I would advise comedy fans to register via our website so that they are not disappointed in the future.”