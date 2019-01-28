Fears over additional traffic from new event

RESIDENTS and businesses in Henley are concerned about a new event to be held on the town’s busiest day of the year.

Gung-Ho! Seriously Fun! 5k is billed as the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course and will involve up to 5,000 participants.

It will take place on the Culden Faw estate, off Marlow Road, on Saturday, July 6, the penultimate day of Henley Royal Regatta.

The estate says the charity event will not cause major disruption but concern in the town is growing.

Helen Gaynor, a member of Northfield End Residents’ Association said: “I can’t imagine why anybody would want to hold an event during regatta. At times of the year like that I don’t think we really need anything else.

“Whenever we have friends coming to visit during the regatta we always say ‘come in via Marlow, for heaven’s sake, don’t come down White Hill’.

“There’s a relatively free flow of traffic on this side and I think that’s a nice thing to preserve.”

Caroline O’Connor, commercial director at Phyllis Court Club, off Marlow Road, said: “I’m surprised that somebody would have chosen that date if they knew what impact Henley Royal Regatta has on all the routes into Henley.

“That’s probably one of the lighter routes so they’ll probably be congesting the easiest access in and out of the town on that day. If you’re coming out of north-west London, which a lot of people do, that’s the road people will come out on and this will be adding to it.

“My gut feeling is that they are not in tune with this area and don’t understand how big the regatta is.

“Having heard this, I will now have to tell my corporates, who come out of London, that there will be more congestion. For members I think the added volume of traffic will just add to their frustration getting to the club.”

Jan Mirkowski, who runs the Fairmile Vineyard on Fair Mile, said: “I have noticed that when there are events at the showground at Hambleden it does put more pressure on Fair Mile. It’s busy enough during the weekend [of regatta] and I would expect there to be a bit more traffic if this event goes ahead.”

But Martin Sheldrake, manager of Toad Hall garden centre, off Marlow Road, said the business was always quiet during the regatta and the road didn’t get too busy.

He said: “People are more interested in being down on the river and we’re just a little bit too far out of town.”

Joseph Borlase, who runs the Swiss Farm campsite, off Marlow Road, said: “It won’t affect us in the slightest, I wouldn’t have thought, so it doesn’t bother me.”

The event will be raising money for the BBC’s Children in Need appeal.

The 5km course will feature inflatable slides, gauntlets, walls and mazes. Up to 250 participants will set off every 15 minutes with the first wave at 9am and the last at 1.45pm.

Alex Dick, manager of the Culden Faw estate, said: “It does start early in the morning — the first wave is at 9am — so they get through them pretty quickly. We’re also on a bus stop and a lot of people use the bus or they come by the train and walk or use taxis.

“I appreciate people may have concerns but the organisers are the one who have to liaise with the local councils and highways authorities. It’s all for a good cause.”