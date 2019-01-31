Gallery owner to hang her last painting after 45 years

PATRICIA Jordan Evans admits she almost decided against setting up a gallery in Henley.

In the early Seventies she was looking for a place that could support such a business but initially ruled out the town.

She then had a rethink and the Bohun Gallery became one of the town’s longest-standing independent businesses.

Now, sadly, the gallery in Reading Road is to close after more than 45 years.

Mrs Jordan Evans says: “It had been on my mind for quite a while.

“We have had a wonderful year of trading and showed some of our best artists in 2018 and into this year and it’s going to be difficult to top that. I wanted to finish at the top of my game!”

After founding the gallery in 1973 on the corner of Reading Road and Queen Street she exhibited a remarkable roll-call of artists, including John Piper, Elisabeth Frink, Ivon Hitchens, Elizabeth Blackadder and David Hockney.

Many enjoyed frequent solo shows, in particular Piper. After 14 years, Mrs Jordan Evans bought the premises in Reading Road to secure the future of the business.

She says: “I just think Henley and I were right for each other and it was the determination never to fail. It has been a wonderful town to operate in.”

She is particularly proud of having organised and curated a major exhibition called Piper and the Church at Dorchester Abbey in 2012.

She was able to borrow pieces from museums on the strength of Bohun’s reputation.

In 1998 she initiated a retrospective of Julian Trevelyan at the Royal College of Art which toured municipal galleries in England.

The gallery also created the launch exhibition at Henley’s River & Rowing Museum, which Mrs Jordan Evans showed the Queen around.

Mrs Jordan Evans was also one of a handful of gallery owners outside London to become a member of the Society of London Art Dealers.

A farewell exhibition called The Last Hurrah! will be held at the Bohun from next Saturday until March 30.

This will include the work of more than 40 artists, many of whom are honouring Mrs Jordan Evans with the commission of new works.

It will also include work of artists who have played a large role in Bohun Gallery’s history, including Piper, Trevelyan, Mary Fedden, Ceri Richards, Ben Johnson, Narine Tassie and David Remfry.

Mrs Jordan Evans says: “Come and celebrate with me the 45 years of achievement of British art showing in Henley.”

She expects to take a couple of months to clear out the building as well as her late husband David’s workshop behind. Mr Evans, a renowned British harpsichord maker, died in December, aged 82.

Mrs Jordan Evans, who lives in Ewelme, says: “A lot of people are very sad I’m going but I know I’m doing the right thing.

“I feel very hopeful because I don’t think I’ll be out of the art world — I’m going to see what comes to me. I won’t ever stop working, it’ll just be something different and I’ll be using the knowledge gained over 45 years at the Bohun Gallery.

“I’m rather excited about the future — I certainly don’t want to retire.”