From glasswork to rock stars

AN artist from Goring returned to the Old Fire Station Gallery in Henley this week.

Cat Noble is showcasing her latest exhibition Heart & Mind at the Upper Market Place venue until next Tuesday (February 5).

It comprises cast and fused glass, acrylic painting and other objects.

Cat produces organic work that shows flow and movement. She said: “I’ve always been fascinated by the patterns that appear in the world around me — in the sky, the sea, the trees and fields. Sometimes they appear to be very ordered and almost geometric and other times they appear random and abstract.

“People always want to find meaning in the images they look at — wanting to see a face in the moon or an animal in tree bark. I love to produce work that allows people to discover their own meaning.”

The exhibition is open daily 11am to 5pm and entry is free.

Forthcoming events at the gallery includes upcycle furniture workshops hosted by Lynne Lambourne from next Thursday (February 7) to February 12.

From February 21 to February 26, an exhibition called Beauty Beneath will look at the exploration of surface and texture using paint, PVA glass and pigments.

Between February 27 and March 5, rock and roll photographer Danny Clifford will stage an exhibition of limited edition prints comprising iconic bands and musicians such as Queen, The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan.