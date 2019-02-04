Retirees raise money for charity

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
RETIREES from Henley have donated £117 to a charity dedicated to helping police search for missing people.
A cheque was presented to Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue by staff and residents at the Thamesfield retirement village.
The money, which was raised at the village’s Christmas party, was accepted by OxSar chairman David Woodgate, who gave a talk to residents about the volunteers’ work.
They are on call 24 hours a day so when a vulnerable or elderly person goes missing they have have a mobile control unit set up and trained searchers out within 90 minutes. This fast response is vital to the person’s chances of survival.
OxSAR is funded only by donations and grants.
Lina Nela, home manager at Thamesfield said: “OxSAR provides such a valuable service to our local community.”
04 February 2019
More News:
First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Village in national final of Britain in Bloom contest
GORING is vying to be crowned one of the most ... [more]
Socialist candidate elected to UK Youth Parliament
A PUPIL at Piggott School in Wargrave has been ... [more]
Council agrees deal to turn field into recreation ground
A FIELD in Sonning Common which is to become a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say