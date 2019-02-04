Retirees raise money for charity

RETIREES from Henley have donated £117 to a charity dedicated to helping police search for missing people.

A cheque was presented to Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue by staff and residents at the Thamesfield retirement village.

The money, which was raised at the village’s Christmas party, was accepted by OxSar chairman David Woodgate, who gave a talk to residents about the volunteers’ work.

They are on call 24 hours a day so when a vulnerable or elderly person goes missing they have have a mobile control unit set up and trained searchers out within 90 minutes. This fast response is vital to the person’s chances of survival.

OxSAR is funded only by donations and grants.

Lina Nela, home manager at Thamesfield said: “OxSAR provides such a valuable service to our local community.”