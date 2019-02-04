Monday, 04 February 2019

MP backs Guide Dogs access campaign

HENLEY MP John Howell attended an event in Parliament organised by the charity Guide Dogs to raise awareness of discrimination against guide dog owners by businesses.

It is against the law to refuse access to a disabled person accompanied by an assistance dog except in the most exceptional circumstances.

A survey by Guide Dogs found that three-quarters of assistance dog owners reported that they had been refused entry by businesses, including shops, supermarkets, gyms, campsites, places of worship, public transport, taxis and minicabs, pubs and hotels. 

Mr Howell said: “I was shocked to hear about cases of guide dog owners being turned away by businesses. This isn’t just poor customer service. It’s discrimination and it’s unacceptable.

“Disabled people have the same rights as anyone else to shop, take a taxi or visit their local pub.

“I support Guide Dogs’ Access All Areas campaign to open all doors.”

