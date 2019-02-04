Snowdrop tea

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
THE Henley Quakers are to hold an afternoon tea and snowdrop viewings on Sunday.
This will take place at the Quaker Meeting House in Northfield End, Henley, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Visitors will be able to see the snowdrops in the walled burial ground. All welcome.
