Farewell Jack, the runaway capybara

IT is with much sadness that I have to report that Lady McAlpine’s capybara called Jack has died.

The exploits of the large rodent, native to South America, often filled these columns with his frequent bids for freedom some years ago.

Jack, 14, was photographed dozens of times along the river and Henley Standard readers sent in pictures of him swimming in the Thames, eating apples and sunbathing when he escaped from the Fawley Hill Estate.

His partner died two years ago after which Jack became inseperable from his best friend, a young male tapir that was also part of Lady McAlpine’s exotic animal collection.

In the summer of 2013, Jack escaped from his fenced enclosure. He was sighted many times along the Thames between Toad Hall garden centre off Marlow Road and Temple Island before finally being recaptured at Temple Lock.

However, as soon as he was back home, he managed to escape again and this time entertained revellers on the river bank during Henley Royal Regatta.

Then in June 2014 he escaped once more before Roy Twigger, the Fawley Hill estate manager, caught him in the grounds of Culham Court, near Aston.

Mr Twigger nabbed him with a fox trap baited with apples, bananas and grapes on the riverside cricket pitch at Culham Court. This was no mean feat as Jack was about 3ft long and weighed about 100kg.

Rest in peace, Jack.