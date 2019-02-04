Club names HR chief

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
PHYLLIS Court Club in Henley has appointed a new human resources manager.
Laureen McHaffie will be responsible for developing “people strategy and practices” at the private members’ club.
Mrs McHaffie, who has worked in human resources for 15 years, said the role was a “great opportunity”.
She said: “I hope my collaborative approach to working practices and passion for building strong relationships will help the club achieve growth and continue to become a destination for members as well as potential employees.”
04 February 2019
More News:
First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Village in national final of Britain in Bloom contest
GORING is vying to be crowned one of the most ... [more]
Socialist candidate elected to UK Youth Parliament
A PUPIL at Piggott School in Wargrave has been ... [more]
Council agrees deal to turn field into recreation ground
A FIELD in Sonning Common which is to become a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say