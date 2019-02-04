Monday, 04 February 2019

Club names HR chief

PHYLLIS Court Club in Henley has appointed a new human resources manager.

Laureen McHaffie will be responsible for developing “people strategy and practices” at the private members’ club.

Mrs McHaffie, who has worked in human resources for 15 years, said the role was a “great opportunity”.

She said: “I hope my collaborative approach to working practices and passion for building strong relationships will help the club achieve growth and continue to become a destination for members as well as potential employees.”

