New parks vehicle has to be diesel

HENLEY Town Council is to spend up to £25,000 on a new vehicle for its parks services staff.

This will replace a seven-year-old Land Rover, which has had to undergo a number of expensive repairs and is currently out of service, with a diesel vehicle.

The council has spent more than £3,000 on repairs and another £1,000 on the hire of replacement vehicles.

A report said: “The Land Rover is probably towards the end of its useful life as a parks vehicle and is costing time and money to keep it roadworthy.

“Regrettably, there is no non-diesel or low emission/hybrid version of the Land Rover that would offer sufficient horsepower or torque for the work it needs to perform.

“It needs to be able to tow, to go on soft ground, including rough and steep terrain, and to transport heavy mowing equipment.”

Mayor Glen Lambert told a council meeting: “We would all like to replace the Land Rover with an electric version but it’s not technically possible at the moment.”

Councillor Will Hamilton said: “New diesel is better than old diesel.

“It will have lower emissions than the current one and they do need a vehicle.”

Councillor David Nimmo Smith said he was surprised the Land Rover needed replacing after doing only 65,000 miles.

Town clerk Janet Wheeler said short journeys put wear and tear on the vehicle.