Comforting place in uncertain times

WE all need some stability in times of uncertainty. This applies to where we live, the place we regard as home, our family, our circle of friends and our wider

community.

Those of us who attend churches, or other places of worship, on a regular basis find they have another community based around worship and other activities centred on that place.

The fellowship and hospitality offered after services helps to welcome newcomers and less regular worshippers and is an important part of all our ministries.

As I write, our village pantomime is part way through its run of four performances.

St Mary’s Players was started as a social arm of the church in Ipsden and North Stoke. However, it is open to all the village to take part as well as others from the Langtree team of churches.

Over the last 20 years, since we started, we have welcomed and nurtured members of all ages. We don’t have auditions and remain resolutely amateur.

In this activity the fellowship and enjoyment of this community is almost as important as the staging of the performances. We enjoy these and know that our audiences do as they keep coming and voicing appreciation.

We are, with Brexit, in a time of great worry and uncertainty. It has been great having a diversion, through rehearsals and performances, from these concerns — there has been far too much to do!

Our fellowship has also been affirming and given everyone a diversion and renewed strength.

Community is so important. It gives us the possibility to voice and discuss our concerns in a wider circle than just family and workmates. Or possibly just forget them for a while, as at our pantomime. We are blessed to have that outlet through our churches and activities. This is something that not everyone has.

I was struck by the record attendance at our carol service on the Sunday before Christmas. We had a congregation of 102 in our tiny church. The population of Ipsden is 280.

I may be wrong but I feel that many of those present were seeking the security of tradition and fellowship in a time of turmoil. It was a lovely service and the scent of mulled wine probably helped. I hope that people left uplifted and relaxed.

Our churches can offer a place of comfort that is central to every community. We can extend that by offering even greater hospitality, at worship and even through a pantomime. Oh yes we can!