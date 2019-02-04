Health and wellbeing Saturday

A HEALTH and wellbeing day will take place in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).

The event, which has been organised by town and community manager Helen Barnett, will be held in the town hall, King’s Arms Barn and Market Place from 11am to 3pm.

Clubs, walking groups, and independent fitness studios will be taking part and there will be holistic medicine, nutrition and children’s exercise.

The Henley & Goring Ramblers will have a stand in Market Place, where people will be able to get information about the walks, trips and social events that it is organising.

It will stage two taster walks, both starting from the stand. The first, at 12.30pm, is a seven-mile walk to Greys Green and back and the second, at 2pm, is a

3.8-mile walk to Remenham and back. Dogs are allowed.

A half-hour NHS health walk will be held at noon, starting at the town hall. There will also be two Nordic walks starting in Market Place at 12.30pm and 2pm.

Salsa teacher Jennifer Benavidez-Glasspole, from Shiplake, will hold two Zumba classes in Market Place at 11am and 2.30pm.

In King’s Arms Barn the Be Well holistic therapists will be offering taster treatments in return for a £5 donation per treatment.

Free meditation for children and young adults, run by Neena Saith, will take place in the council chamber (2pm to 2.30pm — five- to 11-year-olds; 2.30pm to 3pm — 11- to 19-year-olds).

In the town hall the Fitness Space, a gym based at Centenary Business Park in Henley, will be offering special classes with Paul Agar and Chloe Marsh at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm.

Jessica Warner, of Henley Podiatry and Health Therapies, and Nicola Kenworthy, of I am Mine Therapies, will also be in the town hall offering advice.

Henley Town Council will have a stand promoting its allotment sites and nature walks as well as information on the Refill campaign.

Wellbeing Henley, a new mobile phone app giving access to a GP 24 hours a day, will have a stand in the town hall. Henley Cricket Club, the Love Fitness gym, based at Henley Rugby Club, Slimmer Future, run by Kimberley Maddox, and Healthwise will be promoting their work.

For more information, visit www.visit-henley.com/events