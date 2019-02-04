Sixth best place to live

SOUTH Oxfordshire has been named the best place to live in the South-East and in the top 10 nationally.

The district is sixth in the Halifax Quality of Life Survey, up from 14th place when the survey was last published in December 2017.

Halifax compiles the list annually based on factors such as employment, house size, broadband, traffic and wellbeing.

Orkney was named the UK’s best place to live, with high employment levels, a low crime rate, strong exam results, smaller primary class sizes and good health and happiness scores.

Councillor Paul Harrison, South Oxfordshire District Council’s cabinet member for development and regeneration, said: “It’s brilliant to be recognised. I think we have known for a long time that we were a great place to live and it’s now recognised countrywide.”

Cllr Harrison cited low unemployment, high quality housing, good transport connections and infrastructure such as broadband as reasons for the district’s success.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “While the South-East continues to have the most locations in the top 50, we’ve seen northern areas perform particularly well on education and also benefit from lower house prices.”

In 2016, South Oxfordshire was placed fifth.