Building work begun

CONSTRUCTION work has started at Market Place Mews in Henley.

Catalyst Capital is to redevelop the mews into 14 retail units and 14 flats to be known as Gardiner Place. This is scheduled for completion in early 2020.

Archaeology work started in October and uncovered many items including the remains of a 13th century well and Spanish and German pottery from the 16th to 17th century.

Closer to the buildings on Market Place, the presence of an 18th or early 19th Century apothecary has been uncovered with items such as pestles, medicine jars, glass phials and tooth brushes found showing the strong influence of London on the people living in Henley.

The final part of the dig is being conducted at the northern end of the site as the foundations are being laid at the southern end.

Paul Sanders, project director for Catalyst Capital, said: “At long last construction of Gardiner Place has started with the foundations marking the next stage. The archaeological works have uncovered some interesting artefacts and now we can look forward to seeing the development come to life.”