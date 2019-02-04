Dry cleaner to open second branch in former hair salon

A DRY cleaning firm which launched in Henley three years ago is to expand.

Andy Andreou, who opened Lilly Dry Clean in New Street in July 2015, has taken over the former Textures hair salon unit in Greys Road.

The 51-year-old from Pinner, will spend the next six weeks converting it into a second branch which will operate under the same name and will use a new range of cleaning products which he says are more environmentally friendly.

The shop window will be removed to allow new machinery to be loaded in using a small crane and a new frontage will then be installed.

Mr Andreou said he had wanted to expand for at least two years as his business had proved so successful he was struggling to meet demand. He began negotiations on the Greys Road unit, which has working space on the first floor, soon after the salon closed in March last year. Mr Andreou plans to hire one full-time employee for the new branch and possibly some part-timers if needed.

He said: “It’s so busy in the original shop that we can barely move whereas the Textures unit is pretty big upstairs. The downstairs is smaller so it’s a bit ‘upside down’ for our needs but we can make it work. It’s also in a great location with lots of footfall so hopefully people will drop off their clothes when they’re walking to the station in the morning.

“I’ve been so lucky that the people of Henley have taken to me from the start and the business has just grown and grown. You can never tell how something’s going to do in these uncertain times but there’s certainly potential for the second shop to grow too.”

Mr Andreou has worked in the industry for more than 30 years.