Pupils entertained by musician and poet

A CHILDREN’S poet held workshops for pupils in every year group at Rupert House School in Henley.

James Carter, from Wallingford, visited the independent school in Bell Street to read some of his works and encourage pupils to write their own.

He entertained them by singing silly songs, reciting verse and playing his guitar and a melodica, a portable keyboard which is powered by blowing through a tube and he calls Steve.

The younger children learned to write haikus and Kennings, which are types of short poetry, while the older students analysed some of Mr Carter’s more complex pieces as he explained his technique.

Mr Carter, who has published several children’s books about poetry and music, said: “I love this school and it’s always a joy to visit because the children and teachers are so responsive.”