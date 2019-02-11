Get advice on how to improve your home

FANCY a change? Need extra space, another bathroom or are you thinking about turning the garage into a studio or the studio back into a garage?

If you’re considering building work or renovating, an architect will help you add value, get more from your home and improve your quality of life — and they are not as expensive as you think.

A key date for making a building project into reality will be March 23 when the Royal Institute of British Architects will be staging its seventh annual design day at Henley town hall.

It is a must attend event for anybody considering a small or large extension or who would just like to talk to an architect about ideas.

As well as architects you will also find kitchen specialists, lighting specialists, and interior designers. So much to choose from all under one roof.

This event is the ideal opportunity to meet local architects and other design and building professionals, and to bounce your ideas around with them.

It’s free to attend so just pop along to the Market Place venue from 10am to 3.30pm for a no-obligation chat with an architect or three.

Sarah Miller, who, organises the event for the RIBA, said: “We live in a fabulous but expensive town, with many of us putting up with small-space living just so that we can remain where we are. But even the smallest building can be changed to suit you and to make the best use of what you’ve got.

“Architects are trained to see the possibilities, including in historic buildings. They are an incredible resource of creative and workable ideas and I’m delighted we have so many on board again this year.

“Come to Henley Design Day to brainstorm ideas for your home. It’s a great event and it’s a free event.”

A RIBA chartered practice can help you realise your ambitions and guide you through the design and construction process.

Architects provide a service that extends well beyond producing a set of drawings — they can handle the paperwork, bring value for money, imagination and peace of mind to your project, whilst keeping it on track and on budget. They are professional problem-solvers. Their experience and insight can help stretch what can be achieved within your budget and add value to your project.

They can suggest new ways of utilising space and light, enrich the palette of materials, finishes or fittings, find a builder at the right price, and propose design solutions that will reduce your overall running costs whilst maximising the energy efficiency of your home. At a fraction of the cost of your project, an architect’s fees will prove a sound investment.

An architect can lift your project out of the ordinary and help you achieve your aspirations and vision. They are trained designers who will explore your needs and desires and find inventive and practical ways of enhancing your living environment.

When you hire an architect, you have a professional on your side who knows the construction industry inside out. You are working with someone who has undertaken seven years of architectural training — no other building professional is trained in design and construction to such a high level of expertise

For more information, email sarah.miller@riba.org

• The fill list of exhibitors are as follows: Anne Haimes Interiors; Anne Owen Architects; Anderson Orr Architects; Barr Joinery; Barr Kitchens; Connected Architecture; Fineline Architects; Halcyon Interiors; Heritage Revival Design; Hobsons Choice; HollandGreen; JW Architects; LAPD Architects; MonkHouse Architect; Reigate Architects; Robert Rigby Architects; RPA Architects; Sabella Interiors; Simon Mack Architecture; StuartBarr CDR.