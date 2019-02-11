Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

GUESTS enjoyed a special preview of Henley River and Rowing Museum’s latest exhibition.

An Earthly Paradise: William Morris & The Thames opened on Friday and will run until July 14. It brings together a unique selection of works, with loans from the V&A, The William Morris Gallery, British Library, and many more.

Highlights include Morris’ Thames series of textiles alongside his original hand-drawn designs, a signed copy of News from Nowhere, and his personal fishing tackle and spectacles.

Opening times are 11am until 4pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33