GUESTS enjoyed a special preview of Henley River and Rowing Museum’s latest exhibition.

An Earthly Paradise: William Morris & The Thames opened on Friday and will run until July 14. It brings together a unique selection of works, with loans from the V&A, The William Morris Gallery, British Library, and many more.

Highlights include Morris’ Thames series of textiles alongside his original hand-drawn designs, a signed copy of News from Nowhere, and his personal fishing tackle and spectacles.

Opening times are 11am until 4pm.