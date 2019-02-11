A GIRLS’ football coaching course run by the ... [more]
Wednesday, 13 February 2019
GUESTS enjoyed a special preview of Henley River and Rowing Museum’s latest exhibition.
An Earthly Paradise: William Morris & The Thames opened on Friday and will run until July 14. It brings together a unique selection of works, with loans from the V&A, The William Morris Gallery, British Library, and many more.
Highlights include Morris’ Thames series of textiles alongside his original hand-drawn designs, a signed copy of News from Nowhere, and his personal fishing tackle and spectacles.
Opening times are 11am until 4pm.
11 February 2019
