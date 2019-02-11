Regatta plans ‘green’ repair of riverbank to prevent more erosion

WORK is set to be carried out on the riverbank in Fawley Meadows in Henley to stop erosion.

Henley Royal Regatta, which owns the land, wants to strengthen a 650m stretch of the bank and improve the biodiversity of the area.

It estimates that up to 1m of land is disappearing into the River Thames every year.

In an application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the regatta says that concern about the rate of erosion has been flagged by a number of parties which use the river bank, including organisers of the annual Thames Traditional Boat Festival.

A footpath is getting close to the bank edge and is in danger of being lost if no action is taken. The regatta has suggested three possible options to protect the bank:

• Vegetated coir rolls, which are organic living barricades that provide erosion control and rapid vegetation, installed over submerged rock rolls and backfilled.

• Pre-seeded geotextile bags, which have a permeable fabric and when used with soil have the ability to separate, filter, reinforce, protect, or drain. These would be installed over submerged cages and bundles of hazel or timber would be fixed securely to the cages.

• A layer of gravel installed underwater up to 50mm thick and not further than 2m from bank edge to protect naturally formed “beaches”.

The application says the environmentally friendly work would be a “marked improvement” compared with the opposite bank, which is sheet-piled.

It would be in accordance with national and international guidance on river bank protection and vetted by the Environment Agency.

It says: “Henley Royal Regatta is keen to adopt a softer, more natural scheme to blend into the landscape, particularly as the river scene changes moving downstream away from the town.

“This has been quite difficult to achieve, particularly balancing the cost of the scheme against potential lifespan.”

The work would be carried out from the bank and from barges and the footpath would remain open throughout.

The council will make a decision by March 13.