Come see how we inspire young minds

ARE you looking for a Reception place for 2019?

Come along to the St Mary’s open morning on Tuesday, March 19 from 9.45am to 11.45am to see how we can help your child thrive.

At the open morning you will have the opportunity to look around the school, meet our Early Years team and Headmaster Rob Harmer.

Parents who would like to visit the school with their pre-school-aged children can also attend a “Sublime Science” workshop at the open morning. This will include magic tricks, spectacular experiments, slime making and more!

St Mary’s is a fully co-ed preparatory school set in the heart of Henley for children from nursery through to Year 6. Established more than 90 years ago, the school offers academic success with a nurturing approach.

The formative years of a child’s education at St Mary’s are ones of excitement, exploration, investigation and discovery.

St Mary’s delivers the Early Years curriculum with an emphasis on the children’s interests and we often take our learning outdoors.

Children thrive in the nurturing environment at St Mary’s. Our approach of offering small class sizes, outstanding teaching and individual care reaps rewards, with results from our yearly progress tests consistently exceeding the national average in all subjects.

Outstanding results ensure that when the time comes to move on from St Mary’s, children are offered places at some of the most prestigious secondary schools in the area, including the offer of scholarships, awards and exhibitions.

“St Mary’s challenges my daughter, motivates her to do her best, ensures that she is well looked after and nurtures her both emotionally and academically” — parent feedback 2019.

Even the very youngest children at St Mary’s benefit from subject specialist teachers and we invite you to come and see how our teachers engage and inspire young minds with creative lessons in the playground and on the sports field, seeking opportunities to extend the learning of children at every step.

To confirm your place at the open morning call the school office on (01491) 573118 or email info@stmarys-henley.co.uk

Alternatively, you can contact the school to arrange a personal tour at an alternative time. Our door is always open.

For more information about St Mary’s nursery and school, please visit www.stmarys-henley.co.uk