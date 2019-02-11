Angela Griffiths — June 23, 1937 to January 2, 2019

ANGELA was born and grew up in Kilmacolm, near Glasgow, where she loved riding and the outdoor life.

She attended Eastbourne College before going to Canada for an adventure, working in Vancouver for a year.

On her return, she lived and worked in London as a secretary, including as secretary of the Table Tennis Association.

She met Clive at a dance in Birmingham. They became engaged and were married in 1961. They moved to Bray, where their children, Rosemary, Amanda and David, were born.

Angela became involved in local life and joined many groups, including the Bray Preservation Society.

She also volunteered and supported various charities, including Action Research, and drove for Meals on Wheels. In 1980 the family moved to near Peppard and once again Angela helped at local charities, including as a volunteer driver for the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common, at Wyfold Riding for the Disabled Association and as a collector for the Poppy Appeal.

In the Nineties Angela’s much- loved grandsons, William and Owen, were born and she was the most wonderful and supportive Grannie anyone could have. When Clive sadly passed away, Angela missed him dreadfully but she stayed strong and resilient.

She loved tennis and played every week, still doing so at age 80! She also played table tennis regularly.

A talented artist and potter, she belonged to several art groups and held art classes at her house. She had her work exhibited at venues including the Old Fire Station Gallery in Henley.

Angela also played bridge several times a week and enjoyed going to the Regal cinema in Henley and the Peppard Revels film nights as well as to the theatre and many other social activities.

She was a long-standing member of Phyllis Court Club in Henley, where she joined in many social activities and outings.

Angela was always laughing, cheerful and full of fun. A genuine, really lovely person to be around. She loved nothing better than spending time with her family and friends. She was the most wonderful and adored Mum and Grannie anyone could have — very loving, caring and always there for you.

She will be so greatly missed by all her family and friends and will always be remembered for her warmth, kindness and her laugh. It was a real privilege to have had her in our lives.

The funeral service will be held at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Main Street, Checkendon, RG8 0SR on Friday, February 15 at 2pm. Colourful clothes welcome.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Wyfold branch of Riding for the Disabled Association, may be sent to Tomalin & Son, funeral directors, Anderson House, 38 Reading Road, Henley, RG9 1AG (Tel 01491 573370).