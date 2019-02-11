Friendly lunch

A FREE lunch promoting friendship will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, next Saturday (February 16) from noon to 2.30pm.

HoT WI and Henley Good Neighbours have organised the event to promote good mental health under the Women’s Institute’s campaign Alleviating Loneliness.

Reading Operatic Society will perform. There will also be poetry readings.

To join the guest list, visit the centre reception or call (01491) 577733.