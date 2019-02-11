Amnesty on blue badges

DRIVERS who are using blue badges illegally so they can park in disabled spaces are being urged to hand them in.

Oxfordshire County Council is to run a badge amnesty from Monday until Friday, February 22, where drivers can hand in badges they are not entitled to with no repercussions.

The council has warned that after this it will take action against anyone found to be abusing the scheme.

Badges can be handed in at any library or sent to: Blue Badge Service, PO Box 873, Oxford, OX1 9NY.