‘I’ve done 50 years but they never did say I could stay’

TRICIA INGRAM is Towergate’s longest serving employee and will mark 50 years with the company in June.

She joined in 1969 when she was just 15 and the company was known as MPW and based at Dominion House in Gravel Hill.

She started as an office junior having just left Gillotts School in Henley.

Mrs Ingram said: “You had someone at school who made sure you had a job before you left and the school arranged the interview. I was given six months’ probation and they never told me I was staying!”

She moved on to secretarial work before arranging insurance cover for personal clients.

Now she is an administrator for medical insurance and works part-time three days a week.

Mrs Ingram, who lives in Reading Road, said: “Over the years the company has changed and this will be my third office move. I’ve had different roles. There’s been variety all the time and it has been convenient because I’ve always lived in Henley.

“ I’ve enjoyed working with everyone — there are few of us that have been here a long time and occasionally we go out socially. It doesn’t feel like 50 years.”

Managing director Mark Evans said: “It’s a testament to the business that people want to stay that long.

“We’re fairly flexible with staff if they want to change their working hours or days.”

