Design Day returning

THE Henley Design Day is returning for a seventh year.

The event, which is organised by the Royal Institute of British Architects, will take place on Saturday, March 23 from 10am to 3.30pm. Admission is free.

There will be 20 exhibitors in the Queen Elizabeth II hall at the town hall offering advice to visitors who are thinking of giving their home a makeover.

These will include architects, interior designers,

kitchen designers and lighting specialists.

Organiser Sarah Miller, a town councillor, said: “We live in a fabulous but expensive town, with many of us putting up with small-space living just so that we can remain where we are.

“But even the smallest building can be changed to suit you and to make the best use of what you’ve got.

“Architects are trained to see the possibilities, including in historic buildings. They are an incredible resource of creative and workable ideas and I’m delighted we have so many on board again this year.

“Come along to brainstorm ideas for your home.”

For more information, call 0118 987 4900 or email sarah.miller@riba.org