THE next Children’s Challenge event will be held at the Culden Faw Estate, near Hambleden, on Saturday, July 13.

The Ultimate Team Test will involve teams of two to six running the combined distance of a marathon or half marathon.

The cross-country relay will be for children aged four to 14. Runners of all abilities are welcome.

Entry costs £15 per runner, of which £10 goes to Wargrave Wolves Football Club, and there is a £25 minimum sponsorship required for a charity of your choice.

All participants will receive a race T-shirt.

More than 130 children took part in last year’s run and raised about £15,000 for charity.

The Children’s Challenge is a not-for-profit organisation, which was established in 2017 and arranges events.

You can only register online and entries close on June 14. Visit www.the

childrenschallenge.com