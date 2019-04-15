I wanted to be rock star, reveals TV garden designer

A GARDEN designer and TV presenter spoke to more than 250 people in Benson.

Joe Swift, who is also a writer and appears on the BBC’s Gardeners’ World, gave a talk called “Approach to garden design”.

He was addressing Benson Garden Club but visitors came from surrounding villages and as far as west London for the talk in the parish hall.

Jenny Jordan, one the club’s programme organisers, said Mr Swift offered advice on how to get the best from your garden.

He also spoke about how he got into the profession after working in a garden centre.

He revealed that he had wanted to be in a rock band and also spent some time working in a kibbutz while travelling.

Mrs Jordan said: “The evening was a huge success. Everyone seemed to enjoy it and he got everyone enthusiastic. There was a good atmosphere in the hall. He spoke about how he designs gardens and was very engaging.

“He was speaking about what we need to think about when designing and the mistakes we all make.

“He was talking about how to give movement through a garden — it’s almost like having little rooms and moving between them.

“He showed us a garden he had designed called Horatio’s Garden at Stoke Mandeville Hospital for people in the spinal unit to access.”

Mr Swift also spoke about designing a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show. The evening finished with a question and answer session where he gave garden design tips to members of the public.

Mrs Jordan added: “We wanted to go for a big speaker and plumped for Joe. We contacted his agent about a year ago. We were delighted that he came and that everyone enjoyed it.”