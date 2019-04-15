Children make dreamcatchers

CHILDREN made dreamcatchers as part of this year’s Henley Youth Festival.

Jo Wise, who runs the Floral Circus, was invited to host workshops at Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common and (above) Valley Road Primary School in Henley.

Miss Wise, 48, from Swyncombe, is a floral designer for events and styling.

The workshops centred on the festival’s theme of “dreams” and dreamcatchers are a native American symbol designed to catch bad dreams and encourage good ones.

At Bishopswood, the children collected branches, twigs, snail shells and grass to make dreamcatchers.

Miss Wise said: “We were thinking about how things felt, what they smelt like, could they bend.

“When we came back in, the room was very calm, so it was very therapeutic.

“I have an interest in connecting children to nature and things we find in the wilderness. When children spend a lot of time inside they can often forget the importance of being outdoors.”