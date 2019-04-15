Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Teams clean up at TeenTech competition

NINE year 5 pupils from St Mary’s School in Henley visited the Emirates Stadium in London to compete in the national final of the TeenTech design competition.

The project started some weeks ago when year 5 worked with year 7 mentors at Leighton Park School to design for a “City of Tomorrow” and build it using mostly recycled materials.

Three St Mary’s teams won a place in the final and enjoyed a day of workshops about cyber security, virtual reality design and model vehicle programming.

A highlight was a tour of the Arsenal FC stadium including the changing rooms, the VIP area and the player’ tunnel.

Tommy Lane, Matilda Biggs and Roxanna Schoenmakers won Nature Tech for the best domestic building.

Max Jobson, Sam Loggie and Ben Woodbridge won the environment- friendly category with their Lazy Lagoon house and Emily Southgate, Nate Thornber and Conal Thompson (pictured left) won best mixed-use building with their towering Summer Flights.

A school spokeswoman said: “We were especially proud of how confidently the teams presented their ideas to the technical judges, explaining what features made their design so special and how it would improve our lives in the city of tomorrow.”

