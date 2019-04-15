Good times for young people

STUDENTS were given a tour of luxury watchmaker Bremont’s headquarters in Henley as part of a new partnership.

The visitors helped assembled watches during their visit to Sawmills, off Marlow Road, and learnt about the company’s work from the raw manufacturing to the marketing and selling of the finished products.

Bremont is working with the Jon Egging Trust, which was launched in 2012 in memory of Fl Lt Jon Egging, who died while completing a display with the Red Arrows.

The trust supports young people in difficulty and creates accredited programmes to promote self-confidence and self-esteem.

Co-founder Nick English said: “The trust is founded on similar principles and values to that of our own here at Bremont with a strong aviation link.

“Giles and I lost our father in a plane crash similar to that of Jon’s and it was our main inspiration to set up the brand in 2002.

“It is great to be able to support and be a part of the fantastic work that the charity is doing and we are honoured to be able to tell our story with the hope of inspiring a younger generation to overcome adversity, think differently and achieve great things in their futures.”

Dr Emma Egging, co-founder of the trust, said: “We are delighted to launch this exciting new partnership, which will provide inspirational opportunities for young people to learn about precision engineering, innovation, excellence and what it takes to create an iconic British brand.

“With partnerships like these, we can ensure that young people facing challenges are given the opportunity to gain the motivation and life skills they need to thrive.”