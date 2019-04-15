Pupils return to school for achievement and commitment awards

STUDENTS who graduated from Gillotts School in Henley last year returned for an awards evening honouring their achievements, writes Phil Simms.

Forty-six prizes, two in each subject, were presented to recognise the pupils with the top grades and to commend personal commitment and hard work.

An additional award was given to both Beth Walker and Kiri Cheesman for outstanding achievement and attitude.

Beth’s award was in recognition of her overall GCSE results while Kiri’s was for “enhancing life at Gillotts in so many ways and for unfailing cheeriness and good humour”.

Former pupil Will Manson, from Shiplake Cross, was a special guest at the ceremony, which as held in the school hall, and gave a talk about what he has done since leaving in 2012.

He went on to The Henley College and then Cambridge University where he achieved a triple first class degree in mathematics.

Following work experience with Google and IBM, he now works for Jump Trading doing a mixture of maths and programming. Headteacher Catharine Darnton said: “Will gave a very entertaining talk, interweaving advice to students with an artificial intelligence programme designed to ‘solve’ Snake, the computer game from the Seventies.

“His advice ranged from ‘ask, ask, ask’ to ‘make time for your family and friends’.”

As a thank-you, the school presented Will with a copy of a book by Professor Marcus du Sautoy, a former Gillotts pupil who is now an eminent mathematician.

The full list of awards was as follows: Saffran Lockett and Sasha Scott (art and design); Erika Bell and India Darani (children’s play, learning and development BTEC); Seb Edwards and Charles Washbourn (computing); Megan Powell and Neave Jordan (Dance); Kiri Cheesman and Dylan Coates (drama); Sophie Print and Syaleen Stokes (English language); Amelia Scott and Karolina Kaczorowska (English literature); Izzy Buckner and Jade Hall (food technology); Kitty Horne and Vanessa Sousa (French); Ed Lawrence and Ethan Pearce (geography); Max Gaskin and Joe Day (German); Holly Graham and Alfie Hearn (history); Annabella Joynes and Jasper Mason (maths); Ella Davies and Madeleine Bourne (music); Scarlett Colin and Sol Wallis-Robinson (PE); Maya Lawton and Gabriel Langford (religious studies); Kyra Hannibal and Rosie Plumridge (resistant materials); Grace Hannibal and Livvy Coles (biology) Madison Sturgess and Amber Weller (chemistry); Mihailo Milenkovic and Ben Harrison (physics); Harry Eagle and Antonio Dinita (combined science); Bronte Pye and Elle Darani (sociology); Beth Walker and Tom Bryant (Spanish).