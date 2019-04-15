Students’ spectacular show

ARTS students at Gillotts School in Henley showcased their talents at a variety show.

The Gillotts Spectacular featured more than 150 pupils who gave music, drama and dance performances on two nights in the school hall, which was packed with their families.

The school’s art club created the backdrop scenery and props for the evening.

Year 10 dance students performed a piece from Chicago to open the show and this was followed by a solo by Lucy Tucker singing 7 Years by Lukas Graham.

Year seven and eight drama club pupils gave a 10-minute version of Macbeth while the school’s chamber group performed Johann Strauss’s Radetzky March, led by conductor Geoff Bull.

The year nine dancers performed a piece called Sleep, complete with pillows, and three scenes were performed from the key stage three production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which was staged in full in February.

Year 11 GCSE drama pupils presented extracts from Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons by Sam Steiner, where a new law has limited each person’s daily word count to just 140. Frances David, the school’s head of performing arts, said: “The music, art, drama and dance departments come together to do this annual variety show.

“We wanted to build on last year’s success because that was a really big deal. This is a really excellent way to showcase the art and the only way to do it. It’s also a really important part of the curriculum.”

She said the departments had spent months preparing for the show.

Mrs David added: “I would say this year was even more professional than last year because they understood the expectations. In general, the quality was higher.”

She thanked the school’s head of art Rachel Ashman, music teacher Geoff Bull, drama teacher Charlotte Alder and dance teacher Hannah Jansen as well as maths teacher Jackie Stoffels, who also helped.